Mechanicsburg Public Library April activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Special Story
Time Ages 2 – 5. Guest author Garnet Freitag will read her book, Abby May’s
First Day about a child with a disability getting ready for her day. She will also
read another book and we will have an activity for the kids to do.
Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18 +.
Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club
meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!
Wednesdays, April 3, 10, 17, and 24, 2024 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm:
Yoga with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits that
yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead
each class! Classes are every Wednesday @ 3:30 PM! Please bring your own
mats! Yoga will be outside!
Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Podcast Club Ages 18
+. Come discuss what you are currently listening to and get new ideas on what
to listen to. This club will meet the first Wednesday of every month @ 6 PM!
Friday, April 5, 2024 from 10 am-6 pm: Closed for Staff
Professional Development Day All Ages. The library will be closed for
staff professional development day.
Monday, April 8, 2024 from 11:30 am-12:30 pm: Eclipse
StoryWalk All Ages. Our StoryWalk at Goshen Park will feature the book A
Few Beautiful Minutes: Experiencing a Solar Eclipse by Kate Allen Fox during the
month of April. All ages are invited to visit the StoryWalk on April 8th from 11:30-
12:30 to enjoy the StoryWalk, crafts and learning activities, and bring a picnic
lunch if you wish.
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 from 11 am-9 pm: Friends of the Library
Fundraiser at Mixx 165 All Ages. Good Eats! Good food for a good cause.
15% of all food and beverages sales will be donated to the cause.
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Tulips Diamond Painting
Ages 18 +. Unlock your creative potential with this innovative DIY crafting kit!
Completed with colorful and shiny rhinestones, the finished plywood accessory
will make an original home décor element or a fancy gift.
Wednesday, April 10, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group Ages
18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead, scrapbook
or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn something
new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.
Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Tulips Diamond
Painting Ages 18 +. Unlock your creative potential with this innovative DIY
crafting kit! Completed with colorful and shiny rhinestones, the finished plywood
accessory will make an original home décor element or a fancy gift.
Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12.
Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to
purchase additional Legos are welcome.
Fridays, April 12, 19, and 26, 2024 from 10 am-5:30 pm: Board
Game Fun All Ages. Come check out our board game collection. Enjoy
playing board games every Friday from 10 AM to 5:30 PM.
Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Tulips Diamond
Painting Ages 18 +. Unlock your creative potential with this innovative DIY
crafting kit! Completed with colorful and shiny rhinestones, the finished plywood
accessory will make an original home décor element or a fancy gift.
Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 12:30 pm-2:30 pm: PAWS for
Reading Movie The Secret Life of Pets Ages 5 – 12. Join PAWS for
Reading for an afternoon of pawsitive fun! Pupcorn and canine snuggle buddies
will be provided!
Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 1-2 pm: Film Club Ages 18 +. Join us
on the second Saturday of each month from 1 to 2 PM for a watch first, meet
later film club. Each month, we’ll pick a movie that is available through our
consortium or Hoopla (if available). At this program you will have the opportunity
to meet other movie enthusiasts and share your thoughts on the film watched
earlier in the month. April’s film is Where the Crawdads Sing.
Tuesday, April 16, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Cricut for Beginners
Ages 18 +. “Learn to craft with the Cricut: make greeting cards / stickers /
labels / home décor / vinyl décor / stencils / lettering / scrapbooking and more!”
Tuesday, April 16, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Space Kahoot Trivia
Ages 18 +. This trivia is out of this world! Come test your space knowledge at
trivia! Pleas download the Kahoot app before coming!
Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm:
Caterpillar/Butterfly Presentation Ages 4-12. Linda L. and Lin G. from
the Champaign County Master Gardeners will present about caterpillar larvae
and explain how they grow into butterflies. Children if available will be able to
observe the library’s caterpillar habitat. In addition, each child is provided with a
six page, colored, age-appropriate, educational research based Butterfly booklet,
designed by Champaign County Master Gardener Volunteers, and a perennial
wildflower seed packet to have the opportunity to plant a home butterfly habitat.
Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18 +.
Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club
meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!
Friday, April 19, 2024 from 12 pm-1 pm: Cricut for Beginners
Ages 18 +. “Learn to craft with the Cricut: make greeting cards / stickers /
labels / home décor / vinyl décor / stencils / lettering / scrapbooking and more!”
Friday, April 19, 2024 from 2:30 pm-3:45 pm: Spring Flowers
Drawing/Watercolor with Lisa All Ages. You will be making a beautiful
spring piece with Lisa!
Friday, April 19, 2024 from 4 pm-5:15 pm: Spring Flowers
Drawing/Watercolor with Lisa All Ages. You will be making a beautiful
spring piece with Lisa!
Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10 am – 11:30 am: PAWS for Reading.
Ages 5 – 18. “PAWS for Reading” is a fun way to read! Children can read
aloud for 20 minutes to a trained canine companion at the library! Registration is
required! Pick up a registration form at Mechanicsburg Public Library, call 937-
834-2004
Monday, April 22, 2024 from 4:30 pm-6 pm: Celebrate Earth Day and
Smokey Bear’s 80th Birthday Ages 6 – 11. Turn in your Smokey Bear
Reading Challenge Log to receive your completion certificate, pick-up some
pumpkin seeds to start your very own pumpkin patch, and celebrate Earth Day
with an up cycle craft! Smokey Bear Reading Challenge Logs can be picked up
at the front desk starting April 1st through April 20th.
Monday, April 22, 2024 6 pm-7 pm: Cookbook Club Ages 18 +.
Each month we will highlight a cookbook and encourage everyone to prepare a
dish to share and discuss from that cookbook. Come share your experience of
both trials and successes with a new recipe. Plates, napkins, and silverware will
be provided, as well as water and coffee. Bring your mug! We will meet on the
fourth Monday @ 6 PM every month! April’s book is The Pioneer Woman Cooks:
Dinner’s Ready! by Ree Drummond.
Tuesday, April 23, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Baseball Wreath Ages
18 +. This craft kit hits a home run as a stylish decoration that can be used for
sports parties. Whether you are having people over to watch a baseball game or
planning a baseball-themed birthday bash, this wreath will add some sparkle and
fun to your party atmosphere.
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group Ages
18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead, scrapbook
or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn something
new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.
Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Baseball Wreath
Ages 18 +. This craft kit hits a home run as a stylish decoration that can be
used for sports parties. Whether you are having people over to watch a baseball
game or planning a baseball-themed birthday bash, this wreath will add some
sparkle and fun to your party atmosphere.
Friday, April 26, 2024 from 12 pm-1 pm: Cricut for Beginners
Ages 18 +. “Learn to craft with the Cricut: make greeting cards / stickers /
labels / home décor / vinyl décor / stencils / lettering / scrapbooking and more!”
Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 10 am – 11:30 am: PAWS for Reading.
Ages 5 – 18. “PAWS for Reading” is a fun way to read! Children can read
aloud for 20 minutes to a trained canine companion at the library! Registration is
required! Pick up a registration form at Mechanicsburg Public Library, call 937-
834-2004
Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Baseball Wreath
Ages 18 +. This craft kit hits a home run as a stylish decoration that can be
used for sports parties. Whether you are having people over to watch a baseball
game or planning a baseball-themed birthday bash, this wreath will add some
sparkle and fun to your party atmosphere.
Monday, April 29, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Nature Club Ages 6 – 11.
Come learn about the nature of Mechanicsburg by helping with our garden!
Tuesday, April 30, 2024 from 6 pm-7:45 pm: Book to Movie:
“Where the Crawdads Sing” Ages 18 +. Bring your dinner, snacks, and
drinks! We have a microwave to heat up any food and drinks