Mechanicsburg Public Library April activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Special Story

Time Ages 2 – 5. Guest author Garnet Freitag will read her book, Abby May’s

First Day about a child with a disability getting ready for her day. She will also

read another book and we will have an activity for the kids to do.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18 +.

Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club

meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!

Wednesdays, April 3, 10, 17, and 24, 2024 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm:

Yoga with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits that

yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead

each class! Classes are every Wednesday @ 3:30 PM! Please bring your own

mats! Yoga will be outside!

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Podcast Club Ages 18

+. Come discuss what you are currently listening to and get new ideas on what

to listen to. This club will meet the first Wednesday of every month @ 6 PM!

Friday, April 5, 2024 from 10 am-6 pm: Closed for Staff

Professional Development Day All Ages. The library will be closed for

staff professional development day.

Monday, April 8, 2024 from 11:30 am-12:30 pm: Eclipse

StoryWalk All Ages. Our StoryWalk at Goshen Park will feature the book A

Few Beautiful Minutes: Experiencing a Solar Eclipse by Kate Allen Fox during the

month of April. All ages are invited to visit the StoryWalk on April 8th from 11:30-

12:30 to enjoy the StoryWalk, crafts and learning activities, and bring a picnic

lunch if you wish.

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 from 11 am-9 pm: Friends of the Library

Fundraiser at Mixx 165 All Ages. Good Eats! Good food for a good cause.

15% of all food and beverages sales will be donated to the cause.

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Tulips Diamond Painting

Ages 18 +. Unlock your creative potential with this innovative DIY crafting kit!

Completed with colorful and shiny rhinestones, the finished plywood accessory

will make an original home décor element or a fancy gift.

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group Ages

18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead, scrapbook

or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn something

new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.

Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Tulips Diamond Painting Ages 18 +.

Painting Ages 18 +. Unlock your creative potential with this innovative DIY

crafting kit! Completed with colorful and shiny rhinestones, the finished plywood

accessory will make an original home décor element or a fancy gift.

Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12.

Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to

purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Fridays, April 12, 19, and 26, 2024 from 10 am-5:30 pm: Board

Game Fun All Ages. Come check out our board game collection. Enjoy

playing board games every Friday from 10 AM to 5:30 PM.

Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Tulips Diamond Painting Ages 18 +.

Painting Ages 18 +. Unlock your creative potential with this innovative DIY

crafting kit! Completed with colorful and shiny rhinestones, the finished plywood

accessory will make an original home décor element or a fancy gift.

Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 12:30 pm-2:30 pm: PAWS for

Reading Movie The Secret Life of Pets Ages 5 – 12. Join PAWS for

Reading for an afternoon of pawsitive fun! Pupcorn and canine snuggle buddies

will be provided!

Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 1-2 pm: Film Club Ages 18 +. Join us

on the second Saturday of each month from 1 to 2 PM for a watch first, meet

later film club. Each month, we’ll pick a movie that is available through our

consortium or Hoopla (if available). At this program you will have the opportunity

to meet other movie enthusiasts and share your thoughts on the film watched

earlier in the month. April’s film is Where the Crawdads Sing.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Cricut for Beginners

Ages 18 +. “Learn to craft with the Cricut: make greeting cards / stickers /

labels / home décor / vinyl décor / stencils / lettering / scrapbooking and more!”

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Space Kahoot Trivia

Ages 18 +. This trivia is out of this world! Come test your space knowledge at

trivia! Pleas download the Kahoot app before coming!

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm:

Caterpillar/Butterfly Presentation Ages 4-12. Linda L. and Lin G. from

the Champaign County Master Gardeners will present about caterpillar larvae

and explain how they grow into butterflies. Children if available will be able to

observe the library’s caterpillar habitat. In addition, each child is provided with a

six page, colored, age-appropriate, educational research based Butterfly booklet,

designed by Champaign County Master Gardener Volunteers, and a perennial

wildflower seed packet to have the opportunity to plant a home butterfly habitat.

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18 +.

Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club

meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!

Friday, April 19, 2024 from 12 pm-1 pm: Cricut for Beginners Ages 18 +.

Ages 18 +. “Learn to craft with the Cricut: make greeting cards / stickers /

labels / home décor / vinyl décor / stencils / lettering / scrapbooking and more!”

Friday, April 19, 2024 from 2:30 pm-3:45 pm: Spring Flowers

Drawing/Watercolor with Lisa All Ages. You will be making a beautiful

spring piece with Lisa!

Friday, April 19, 2024 from 4 pm-5:15 pm: Spring Flowers

Drawing/Watercolor with Lisa All Ages. You will be making a beautiful

spring piece with Lisa!

Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10 am – 11:30 am: PAWS for Reading.

Ages 5 – 18. “PAWS for Reading” is a fun way to read! Children can read

aloud for 20 minutes to a trained canine companion at the library! Registration is

required! Pick up a registration form at Mechanicsburg Public Library, call 937-

834-2004

Monday, April 22, 2024 from 4:30 pm-6 pm: Celebrate Earth Day and

Smokey Bear’s 80th Birthday Ages 6 – 11. Turn in your Smokey Bear

Reading Challenge Log to receive your completion certificate, pick-up some

pumpkin seeds to start your very own pumpkin patch, and celebrate Earth Day

with an up cycle craft! Smokey Bear Reading Challenge Logs can be picked up

at the front desk starting April 1st through April 20th.

Monday, April 22, 2024 6 pm-7 pm: Cookbook Club Ages 18 +.

Each month we will highlight a cookbook and encourage everyone to prepare a

dish to share and discuss from that cookbook. Come share your experience of

both trials and successes with a new recipe. Plates, napkins, and silverware will

be provided, as well as water and coffee. Bring your mug! We will meet on the

fourth Monday @ 6 PM every month! April’s book is The Pioneer Woman Cooks:

Dinner’s Ready! by Ree Drummond.

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Baseball Wreath Ages

18 +. This craft kit hits a home run as a stylish decoration that can be used for

sports parties. Whether you are having people over to watch a baseball game or

planning a baseball-themed birthday bash, this wreath will add some sparkle and

fun to your party atmosphere.

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group Ages

18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead, scrapbook

or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn something

new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.

Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Baseball Wreath Ages 18 +.

Ages 18 +. This craft kit hits a home run as a stylish decoration that can be

used for sports parties. Whether you are having people over to watch a baseball

game or planning a baseball-themed birthday bash, this wreath will add some

sparkle and fun to your party atmosphere.

Friday, April 26, 2024 from 12 pm-1 pm: Cricut for Beginners Ages 18 +.

Ages 18 +. “Learn to craft with the Cricut: make greeting cards / stickers /

labels / home décor / vinyl décor / stencils / lettering / scrapbooking and more!”

Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 10 am – 11:30 am: PAWS for Reading. Ages 5 – 18.

Ages 5 – 18. “PAWS for Reading” is a fun way to read! Children can read

aloud for 20 minutes to a trained canine companion at the library! Registration is

required! Pick up a registration form at Mechanicsburg Public Library, call 937-

834-2004

Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Baseball Wreath Ages 18 +.

Ages 18 +. This craft kit hits a home run as a stylish decoration that can be

used for sports parties. Whether you are having people over to watch a baseball

game or planning a baseball-themed birthday bash, this wreath will add some

sparkle and fun to your party atmosphere.

Monday, April 29, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Nature Club Ages 6 – 11.

Come learn about the nature of Mechanicsburg by helping with our garden!

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 from 6 pm-7:45 pm: Book to Movie:

“Where the Crawdads Sing” Ages 18 +. Bring your dinner, snacks, and

drinks! We have a microwave to heat up any food and drinks