Indians nip Johnstown in girls district semifinal

Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Skillings shoots in the lane against Johnstown-Monroe Monday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WESTERVILLE – Liv Skillings connected on a mid-range jump shot with just over 10 seconds remaining as top-seeded Mechanicsburg nipped Johnstown-Monroe, 55-54, in a Central District Division III girls basketball district semifinal Monday night.

The Mechanicsburg defense forced a miss on Johnstown-Monore’s final field goal attempt as time expired. Mechanicsburg wing Emily Conley had rebounded a previous miss by Skillings and fed her again for the go-ahead basket.

The contest featured double-figure comebacks by both squads.

The Indians trailed 28-16 late in the first half before rallying to a 28-28 tie at intermission. Mechanicsburg then took a 49-38 lead near the end of the third quarter before the Johnnies chipped away to ultimately twice take a one-point lead prior to Mechanicsburg’s late-game heroics.

Skillings paced Mechanicsburg with 22 points senior teammates Addie DeLong added 12 points (also recording five rebounds and three steals) and Ella Forrest 11 points. Conley had nine rebounds, six assists and four steals to go along with five points. Clara Forrest tallied five points (including a critical three-point shot), four rebounds and two assists.

Mechanicsburg moves to 23-2 overall while the Johnnies conclude a the season with a mark of 18-7.

The Indians advance to face eighth-seeded Harvest Prep in a district final on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at The Capital Center on the campus of Capital University in Bexley.