Matt’s Take – Reds have some early standouts

At last, Cincinnati has finally played a couple Spring Training games and I can officially write about results on the field instead of projections. While we’ve had some cold days as of recent, the next three days are all 62 degrees or above, which means baseball weather is quickly approaching! Our beloved Redlegs are enjoying some good weather in Goodyear, Arizona now as well, as they are working on their game and many are competing for a roster spot on this very deep Reds roster.

Some early players who shined in the first two games included Will Benson (smoked a homer), Carson Spiers (2 IP, 4 K’s), Tyler Callihan (HR, 3 RBI), Bubba Thompson (3 hits, 2 RBI), Stuart Fairchild (3 hits, 1 RBI), Hunter Greene (4 K’s, Working on two new pitches), and Luke Maile (1 homerun, 3 RBI). There were more that played well and were flashy, but these players really stood out in the first two days. With Fairchild fighting for his roster spot, he played very solid and hopes to improve from his 2023 campaign.

Odd

Year after year, there are a few people throughout the Reds community who already jump to conclusions with the Reds roster and I have always found it quite odd. Without seeing how they play in Spring Training or anything, there is always the crowd of “if this guy makes the roster, we are in trouble.” Take Josh Harrison for example. There are a few people who believe if he makes this roster, Cincinnati is in trouble. He is a two-time All-Star who literally batted .279 in 2021 and .278 in 2020. I don’t know about you, but I would like to see what he has left in the tank before I automatically assume the likes of Jose Barrero or Stuart Fairchild are on this roster. Yes, I know this team needs right-handed outfield bats, but seeing what these guys are capable of in the current year is what the front office is doing. Imagine if we would have automatically cut someone like Will Benson based off his 2022 and early 2023 performance…Just my two cents

The Splitcinnati Reds?

As we brought in a few new names to this Reds pitching staff over the offseason, we are also going to see some new pitches even with our returning pitchers. Cruz, Pagan, Montas, Martinez, Greene, Sims, and others are working to develop or enhance their splitter. For those unfamiliar with a splitter, it is a pitch thrown with the effort of a fastball, but drops hard is it nears the plate. They are becoming more relevant in the game and the pitch is very common in Japan. If you’ve ever heard of a forkball, it is much like the forkball in regard to grip. I already can’t wait to listen to Chris Welsh dive into the importance of the splitter for this Reds team and how it can be an effective pitch going forward.

National League Central

As we are roughly one month shy from the MLB season beginning, this is probably the most anticipated season I can recall in quite some time. However, FanGraphs still has Cincinnati projected to get second to last in the Central. How is that? I understand if you want to put the Cubs as the front runner, as they just inked Bellinger to a deal…But how are we projected below the Cardinals and Brewers? I am not saying Cincinnati will win the Central, but if you ever wanted to bet the “over,” I do believe Cincinnati can win over 78 games.

This column appears in several newspapers in southwest Ohio.