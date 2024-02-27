PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Ted is all dressed up in his tuxedo and ready for a new home. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Ted and his sister Butterscotch were strays in DeGraff when just little kittens. Someone fed them for several months but then decided that they couldn’t keep them, so they came to PAWS Animal Shelter to be cared for until they find a forever home. They were a little scared at first, but they started coming out fairly quickly. They’re in a room with a lot of nice kitten friends, so that always helps with their adjustment. They both really like attention and would be wonderful additions to just about any family.

Visit all the kitties at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS