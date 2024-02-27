Eaton advances to indoor state track meet

Triad’s Cayla Eaton (pictured) has qualified for Saturday’s D2/D3 indoor state track and field meet in two events. Photo by John Coffman Photography

NORTH LEWISBURG – Cayla Eaton, a senior at Triad High School, has qualified for the D2/D3 indoor state track and field meet.

She qualified in the 60-meter hurdles and the long jump. She is seeded 13th in the hurdles and 17th in long jump.

The state meet will be held at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, on Saturday.

“Cayla is looking forward to staying mentally in the competition to get a spot in the finals for both events,” said Triad Coach Michael Yoder. “She is relying on her experiences from the outdoor state meets to handle the pressure against a solid lineup of competitors. Beyond that she has put in a great season of hard work to get to this moment and that hard work should be reflected this Saturday.”