Graham claims D-II sectional wrestling title

ST. PARIS – Graham won the Division II wrestling sectional with 288 points on Saturday.

Ben Logan was second with 219.5 and Urbana was 11th out of 13 teams with 53.5.

Graham had eight individual champions and one second-place finisher and Urbana had one second-place finisher.

Below are results from the championship matches:

106: Jake Landis (Graham Local) pin Cooper Buck (Ben. Logan) 1:03;

113: Brandon Day (Spr. Shawnee) maj. dec. Baden Root (Graham Local) md 11-0;

126: Blaine Demarco (Graham Local) tech. fall Farell Hall (Tecumseh) tf 19-1;

138: Hayden Hughes (Graham Local) dec. Brayden Phillips (Tecumseh) 18-14;

144: Brogan Tucker (Graham Local) pin Brayden Deem (Eaton) 2:53;

165: Bryce Kohler (Graham Local) pin Hayden Hites (Ben. Logan) 2:15;

175: Gunner Cramblett (Graham Local) pin Thomus Morgan (Spr. Shawnee) 0:48;

190: Chett Mannier (Graham Local) tech. fall Presley Stewart (Eaton) tf 19-2;

215: Danny Hoke (Graham Local) dec. Jackson Overturf (Carroll) 3-0;

285: Jeffery Blair (Cham. Julienne) pin Zaidan Johnson (Urbana) 0:27;

Also for Graham, Micah Krieger was third at 132, Kaden Marshall was third at 285 and Elijah Rowe was fourth at 120.

Also for Urbana, Trent Hoffman was fourth at 106 and Layne Settle was fourth at 150.

Division III

At the Division III Versailles wrestling sectional on Saturday, WL-S placed seventh with 89 points.

For the Tigers, Lucas Merriman placed second at 120, Silas Krabill was second at 150, Jacob Griffith was third at 132, Slayde Merriman was third at 144 and Madden Kilgore was fourth at 106.

At the Division III Covington wrestling sectional on Saturday, Triad was sixth with 108.5 points.

For the Cardinals, Awsom Mitchell was first at 175, Wyatt Smith was third at 120, Garret Bollock was third at 138, Reid Todhunter was fourth at 132 and Blayk Thomas was fourth at 144.

At the Central District Division III wrestling sectional at Amanda-Clearcreek on Saturday, Mechanicsburg was second with 158.5 points. Westfall won with 211.

For the Indians, Nolan Fraley was first at 106, Camryn Runyon was first at 113 and Ronnie Thomas was first 190.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Gavin Stacy was third at 138, Connor Shultz was fourth at 120, Wade Naff was fourth at 144, Carter Rockenbaugh was fourth at 175 and Braeden Buxton was fourth at 285.