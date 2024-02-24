PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets
Hi! My name is Gracie and I am a 2-year-old German Short Haired Pointer mix girl and I weigh 55 pounds. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. They tell me that I am dignified and I can be a great couch potato! I lived with my person and had 10 puppies. All of the puppies were given away, except Ellen. She surrendered me and Ellen to a rescue down in Kentucky. We were transported to Barely Used Pets and Ellen has already been adopted. I am a very quiet girl. I am very well house-trained and I love to play with balls. I am hoping to find a forever home where we play ball!
How to adopt:
Barely Used Pets, Inc.
844 Jackson Hill Road
Urbana, Ohio 43078
(937) 869-8090
Sunday: CLOSED
Mon & Tues: CLOSED
Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information provided by Barely Used Pets