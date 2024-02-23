WL-S stuns top-ranked Miami East; Indians win

Mechanicsburg’s Clara Forrest shoots inside against visiting Madison Plains Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

DAYTON – West Liberty-Salem stunned top-ranked Miami East, 37-30, in the Division III girls basketball tournament on Friday.

For the Tigers (21-4), Ava Astorino had 11 points and Lilly Weaver and Bailey Poppe each added 9.

Miami East finishes the season at 23-1 overall.

WL-S advances to play either Cincinnati Country Day or Cincinnati Seven Hills on March 2 at Springfield High School.

Indians win

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians overcame a dreadful evening shooting the basketball, combining excellent defensive pressure and timely passing to defeat Madison Plains, 38-29, in the Central District Division III girls basketball tournament on Friday.

Top-seeded Mechanicsburg – which shot 25 percent from the field – forced 32 Madison Plains turnovers and recorded assists on 10 of its 13 made field goals in improving to 22-2 overall.

Addie DeLong scored a game-high 14 points to pace the Indians while Liv Skillings added 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Clara Forrest provided eight critical points off the bench on four of six shooting from the field.

Mechanicsburg advances to the district semifinals to face Johnstown on Monday at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined.