Mechanicsburg Public Library March activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
Fridays, March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2024 from 10 am-5:30 pm:
Board Game Fun All Ages. Come check out our board game collection.
Enjoy playing board games every Friday from 10 AM to 5:30 PM.
Friday, March 1, 2023 from 4 pm-6 pm: Dr. Seuss Party Ages 5 –
12. Come Celebrate the life and works of Dr. Seuss! Pin the bow tie on The Cat
in the Hat, Unscramble the Book Title, participate in Trivia, and create your very
own Wacky Words!
Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm: Matinee Movie
“Black Widow” Ages 18 +. Kick-off Women’s History Month with one of the
most powerful women of the Marvel Universe; Black Widow!
Tuesdays, March 5, 12, and 19 2024 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm:
Coding Club at Mechanicsburg Middle School Ages 12 – 18. The
Mechanicsburg Public Library is facilitating a coding club for middle schoolers
where we will learn and practice various coding languages such as Scratch,
Python, JavaScript, p5.js, and play with coding robots! Our coding club is an
open and welcoming environment for everyone and all levels of programming
knowledge. The club meets in Mrs. Jones class room number 107.
Tuesday, March 5, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Google Digital Skills
Ages 18 +. Explore the endless information using a Google account and learn
Google Digital Skills at the library. Learn how to master using your email, transfer
photos to a drive, watch videos, create, edit, and sign documents, and more with
one Google account. Unlock a new way to organize your files, photos, and
schedule using Google!
Tuesday, March 5, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Shamrock Book Folding
Ages 18 +. This is a great piece to put out for St. Patrick’s Day.
Wednesdays, March 6, 13, 20, and 27 2024 from 11 am-12 pm:
Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early
learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that
provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare
them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are
appreciated.
Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18 +.
Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club
meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!
Wednesdays, March 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30
pm: Yoga with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits
that yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will
lead each class! Classes are every Wednesday @ 3:30 PM! Please bring your
own mats! Yoga will be outside!
Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Podcast Club Ages
18 +. Come discuss what you are currently listening to and get new ideas on
what to listen to. This club will meet the first Wednesday of every month @ 6 PM!
Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Shamrock Book
Folding Ages 18 +. This is a great piece to put out for St. Patrick’s Day.
Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Google Digital Skills
Ages 18 +. Explore the endless information using a Google account and learn
Google Digital Skills at the library. Learn how to master using your email, transfer
photos to a drive, watch videos, create, edit, and sign documents, and more with
one Google account. Unlock a new way to organize your files, photos, and
schedule using Google!
Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Shamrock Book
Folding Ages 18 +. This is a great piece to put out for St. Patrick’s Day.
Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 1-2 pm: Film Club Ages 18 +. Join us
on the second Saturday of each month from 1 to 2 PM for a watch first, meet
later film club. Each month, we’ll pick a movie that is available through our
consortium or Hoopla (if available). At this program you will have the opportunity
to meet other movie enthusiasts and share your thoughts on the film watched
earlier in the month. March’s film is The Marvels
Monday, March 11, 2024 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: STEAM Team
Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Explorer’s Club/STEAM Team meets
on the second Monday of every month from 3:30-4:30 PM. In March we will
explore What is Bioluminescent?
Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Sun-Earth-Moon
Connections Ages 5 – 12. Learn how the Sun, Earth, and Moon interact to
create solar and lunar eclipses. Also learn how UV light interacts with us on a
daily basis. You will also be able to pick up solar eclipse glasses for you and your
family at this program.
Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Google Digital Skills
Ages 18 +. Explore the endless information using a Google account and learn
Google Digital Skills at the library. Learn how to master using your email, transfer
photos to a drive, watch videos, create, edit, and sign documents, and more with
one Google account. Unlock a new way to organize your files, photos, and
schedule using Google!
Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 6 pm-7:45 pm: Movie: “Asteroid
City” Ages 18 +. Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a microwave
to heat up any food and drinks!
Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group
Ages 18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead,
scrapbook or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn
something new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.
Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 –
12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money
to purchase additional Legos are welcome.
Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 12:30 pm-2:30 pm: Matinee Movie
“Women Talking” Ages 18 +. “Women Talking” is a movie inspired by true
events. Bring your snacks and drinks!
Monday, March 18, 2024 from 3 pm-4 pm: Peeps Taste Testing
Ages 2-18. Come chill with your peeps and taste different kinds of peeps!
Tuesday, March 19, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: TV Sitcoms Kahoot
Trivia Ages 18 +. “Bazinga!” Know what that catchphrase is from? Come test
your TV Sitcom knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot app before
coming!
Wednesday, March 20, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18
+. Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club
meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!
Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Button Easter Egg
All Ages. With minimal supplies, you can create this super cute Easter egg
craft as decoration for your home!
Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Sun-Earth-Moon
Connections Viewing Ages 4 – 12. Learn how the Sun, Earth, and Moon
interact to create solar and lunar eclipses. Also learn how UV light interacts with
us on a daily basis. You will also be able to pick up solar eclipse glasses for you
and your family at this program.
Monday, March 25, 2024 6 pm-7 pm: Cookbook Club Ages 18 +.
Each month we will highlight a cookbook and encourage everyone to prepare a
dish to share and discuss from that cookbook. Come share your experience of
both trials and successes with a new recipe. Plates, napkins, and silverware will
be provided, as well as water and coffee. Bring your mug! We will meet on the
fourth Monday @ 6 PM every month! March’s book is Good and Cheap: Eat Well
on $4/day by Leanne Brown.
Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Button Easter Egg All
Ages. With minimal supplies, you can create this super cute Easter egg craft as
decoration for your home!
Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group
Ages 18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead,
scrapbook or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn
something new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.
Thursday, March 28, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Button Easter Egg
All Ages. With minimal supplies, you can create this super cute Easter egg
craft as decoration for your home!
Friday, March 29, 2024 from 4:30 pm-5:45 pm:
Drawing/Watercolor with Lisa All Ages. You will be making a beautiful
piece with Lisa!
Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 12:30 pm-2:30 pm: Matinee Movie
“Easter Parade” Ages 18 +. Come celebrate Easter with this classic movie
“Easter Parade”