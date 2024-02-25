Mechanicsburg Public Library March activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Fridays, March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2024 from 10 am-5:30 pm:

Board Game Fun All Ages. Come check out our board game collection.

Enjoy playing board games every Friday from 10 AM to 5:30 PM.

____

Friday, March 1, 2023 from 4 pm-6 pm: Dr. Seuss Party Ages 5 –

12. Come Celebrate the life and works of Dr. Seuss! Pin the bow tie on The Cat

in the Hat, Unscramble the Book Title, participate in Trivia, and create your very

own Wacky Words!

____

Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm: Matinee Movie

“Black Widow” Ages 18 +. Kick-off Women’s History Month with one of the

most powerful women of the Marvel Universe; Black Widow!

____

Tuesdays, March 5, 12, and 19 2024 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm:

Coding Club at Mechanicsburg Middle School Ages 12 – 18. The

Mechanicsburg Public Library is facilitating a coding club for middle schoolers

where we will learn and practice various coding languages such as Scratch,

Python, JavaScript, p5.js, and play with coding robots! Our coding club is an

open and welcoming environment for everyone and all levels of programming

knowledge. The club meets in Mrs. Jones class room number 107.

____

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Google Digital Skills

Ages 18 +. Explore the endless information using a Google account and learn

Google Digital Skills at the library. Learn how to master using your email, transfer

photos to a drive, watch videos, create, edit, and sign documents, and more with

one Google account. Unlock a new way to organize your files, photos, and

schedule using Google!

____

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Shamrock Book Folding

Ages 18 +. This is a great piece to put out for St. Patrick’s Day.

____

Wednesdays, March 6, 13, 20, and 27 2024 from 11 am-12 pm:

Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early

learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that

provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare

them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are

appreciated.

____

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18 +.

Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club

meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!

____

Wednesdays, March 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30

pm: Yoga with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits

that yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will

lead each class! Classes are every Wednesday @ 3:30 PM! Please bring your

own mats! Yoga will be outside!

____

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Podcast Club Ages

18 +. Come discuss what you are currently listening to and get new ideas on

what to listen to. This club will meet the first Wednesday of every month @ 6 PM!

____

Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Shamrock Book

Folding Ages 18 +. This is a great piece to put out for St. Patrick’s Day.

____

Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Google Digital Skills

Ages 18 +. Explore the endless information using a Google account and learn

Google Digital Skills at the library. Learn how to master using your email, transfer

photos to a drive, watch videos, create, edit, and sign documents, and more with

one Google account. Unlock a new way to organize your files, photos, and

schedule using Google!

____

Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Shamrock Book

Folding Ages 18 +. This is a great piece to put out for St. Patrick’s Day.

____

Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 1-2 pm: Film Club Ages 18 +. Join us

on the second Saturday of each month from 1 to 2 PM for a watch first, meet

later film club. Each month, we’ll pick a movie that is available through our

consortium or Hoopla (if available). At this program you will have the opportunity

to meet other movie enthusiasts and share your thoughts on the film watched

earlier in the month. March’s film is The Marvels

____

Monday, March 11, 2024 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: STEAM Team

Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Explorer’s Club/STEAM Team meets

on the second Monday of every month from 3:30-4:30 PM. In March we will

explore What is Bioluminescent?

____

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Sun-Earth-Moon

Connections Ages 5 – 12. Learn how the Sun, Earth, and Moon interact to

create solar and lunar eclipses. Also learn how UV light interacts with us on a

daily basis. You will also be able to pick up solar eclipse glasses for you and your

family at this program.

____

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Google Digital Skills

Ages 18 +. Explore the endless information using a Google account and learn

Google Digital Skills at the library. Learn how to master using your email, transfer

photos to a drive, watch videos, create, edit, and sign documents, and more with

one Google account. Unlock a new way to organize your files, photos, and

schedule using Google!

____

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 6 pm-7:45 pm: Movie: “Asteroid

City” Ages 18 +. Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a microwave

to heat up any food and drinks!

____

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group

Ages 18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead,

scrapbook or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn

something new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.

____

Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 –

12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money

to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

____

Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 12:30 pm-2:30 pm: Matinee Movie

“Women Talking” Ages 18 +. “Women Talking” is a movie inspired by true

events. Bring your snacks and drinks!

____

Monday, March 18, 2024 from 3 pm-4 pm: Peeps Taste Testing

Ages 2-18. Come chill with your peeps and taste different kinds of peeps!

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: TV Sitcoms Kahoot

Trivia Ages 18 +. “Bazinga!” Know what that catchphrase is from? Come test

your TV Sitcom knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot app before

coming!

____

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18

+. Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club

meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!

Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Button Easter Egg

All Ages. With minimal supplies, you can create this super cute Easter egg

craft as decoration for your home!

____

Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Sun-Earth-Moon

Connections Viewing Ages 4 – 12. Learn how the Sun, Earth, and Moon

interact to create solar and lunar eclipses. Also learn how UV light interacts with

us on a daily basis. You will also be able to pick up solar eclipse glasses for you

and your family at this program.

____

Monday, March 25, 2024 6 pm-7 pm: Cookbook Club Ages 18 +.

Each month we will highlight a cookbook and encourage everyone to prepare a

dish to share and discuss from that cookbook. Come share your experience of

both trials and successes with a new recipe. Plates, napkins, and silverware will

be provided, as well as water and coffee. Bring your mug! We will meet on the

fourth Monday @ 6 PM every month! March’s book is Good and Cheap: Eat Well

on $4/day by Leanne Brown.

____

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Button Easter Egg All

Ages. With minimal supplies, you can create this super cute Easter egg craft as

decoration for your home!

____

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group

Ages 18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead,

scrapbook or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn

something new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.

Thursday, March 28, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Button Easter Egg

All Ages. With minimal supplies, you can create this super cute Easter egg

craft as decoration for your home!

____

Friday, March 29, 2024 from 4:30 pm-5:45 pm:

Drawing/Watercolor with Lisa All Ages. You will be making a beautiful

piece with Lisa!

____

Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 12:30 pm-2:30 pm: Matinee Movie

“Easter Parade” Ages 18 +. Come celebrate Easter with this classic movie

“Easter Parade”