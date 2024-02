Urbana’s Alisabeth UpChurch shoots against Indian Lake Thursday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography Graham’s Riley McAlexander drives and scores against Trotwood Madison on Thursday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

NEW CARLISLE – Top-seeded Urbana defeated Indian Lake, 72-44, in the Division II girls basketball sectional on Thursday.

The Hillclimbers (19-5) advance to play Dayton Northridge here on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Graham wins

NEW CARLISLE – Graham downed Trotwood Madison, 56-39, in the Division II girls basketball sectional on Thursday.

The Falcons (13-11) advance to play Carroll on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Trotwood.