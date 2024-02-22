OSU Alumni at The WhereHouse

Members of the OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County take a break from distributing non-perishable food during the Tuesday evening time slot at The WhereHouse Food Pantry. A ministry of the Urbana United Methodist Church, The WhereHouse distributes food and other items the third week of the month (urbanaumc.com/wherehouse). The OSU Alumni Club volunteers there about once a quarter as part of their community service commitment. Pictured from the left are: Teresa Nuzum, Ray Reinhart, Beth Deere, Dave Case, Dorothy Case, Curt Smith, Andrea Butsch, Julie Balmer, Chris Harmison, and Vickie Murphy. After the volunteer event, some members of the club went to dinner at La Palma to socialize.

Submitted photo