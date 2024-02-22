Donahoe, Mounce named KTD’s top players

Urbana’s Will Donahoe has been named the CBC/KTD co-player of the year in boys basketball.

Donahoe shares the honor with Zach Jones of London.

Donahoe averages a CBC-best 21.5 points per game for the Hillclimbers this season.

Along with Donahoe, Urbana’s Aiden Bradshaw was named first-team All-CBC/KTD.

Also for Urbana, Drake Dixon was named to the second team and Julian Davis was named special mention.

Graham’s Gus Ward and Brody Jenkins were each named second-team All-CBC/MRD in boys basketball.

Also for Graham, Breyton Reisinger was named special mention.

Girls

Urbana’s Peyton Mounce has been named the CBC/KTD co-player of the year in girls basketball.

Mounce shares the honor with Evan Platfoot of Jonathan Alder.

Mounces averages a CBC-best 22.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Hillclimbers this season.

Along with Mounce, Urbana’s Alex Dixon was named first-team All-CBC/KTD.

Also for Urbana, Lyza Forson was named to the second team and Jenna Weimer was named special mention.

Graham’s Zoey Conn was named first-team All-CBC/MRD in girls basketball.

Also for Graham, Emma Yukon was named to the second team and Riley McAlexander was named special mention.