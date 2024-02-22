Donahoe, Mounce named KTD’s top players

Urbana’s Will Donahoe has been named the CBC/KTD co-player of the year in boys basketball.
Donahoe shares the honor with Zach Jones of London.
Donahoe averages a CBC-best 21.5 points per game for the Hillclimbers this season.
Along with Donahoe, Urbana’s Aiden Bradshaw was named first-team All-CBC/KTD.
Also for Urbana, Drake Dixon was named to the second team and Julian Davis was named special mention.
Graham’s Gus Ward and Brody Jenkins were each named second-team All-CBC/MRD in boys basketball.
Also for Graham, Breyton Reisinger was named special mention.
Girls
Urbana’s Peyton Mounce has been named the CBC/KTD co-player of the year in girls basketball.
Mounce shares the honor with Evan Platfoot of Jonathan Alder.
Mounces averages a CBC-best 22.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Hillclimbers this season.
Along with Mounce, Urbana’s Alex Dixon was named first-team All-CBC/KTD.
Also for Urbana, Lyza Forson was named to the second team and Jenna Weimer was named special mention.
Graham’s Zoey Conn was named first-team All-CBC/MRD in girls basketball.
Also for Graham, Emma Yukon was named to the second team and Riley McAlexander was named special mention.