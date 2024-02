Urbana’s Kayden Jacobs drives to the basket and scores against Eaton Tuesday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

SPRINGFIELD – Seventh-seeded Urbana nipped 14th-seeded Eaton, 43-41, in the Division II boys basketball sectional Tuesday night.

The Hillclimbers (15-8) advance to play Chaminade Julienne here at Springfield High School on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

Graham falls

SPRINGFIELD – Dayton Northridge beat Graham, 56-38, in the Division II boys basketball sectional Tuesday night.

The Falcons finish the season at 7-16 overall.