UHS, Graham, M’burg girls qualify for state

BEAVERCREEK – The Urbana and Graham girls bowling teams both qualified for next week’s state tournament by placing in the top four at the Division II district tourney on Tuesday.

Urbana placed second with a 3,655 and Graham was fourth with a 3,518. Kenton Ridge won with a 3,740.

For the Hillclimbers, Jazmyn Scott had a 644, Emily Fisher a 574, Lauren Turner a 461 and Audrie Williams a 425.

Scott finished second overall as an individual and Fisher was fifth.

For the Falcons, Elizabeth Riley had a 522, Mackenzie Clark a 506, Grace Tyler a 500 and Maddy Murphy a 472.

Indians win

COLUMBUS – The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team won the Division II Central District tournament Tuesday held at HP Lanes in Columbus to advance to next week’s state tournament. Mechanicsburg rolled a team total of 3,763.

The Indians were led by Hannah Dingledine with a 586. She finished in second place as an individual to make the Central District All-Tournament team.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Ashton Waller finished with a 562, Faith Ford had a 519, Gwen Westfall had a 544 and Kendall Rausch had a 361.