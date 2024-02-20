Indians, Tigers advance in girls sectionals

Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Skillings (pictured) scores against visiting East Knox Tuesday night.

MECHANICSBURG – Olivia Skillings had a game-high 21 points as Mechanicsburg defeated East Knox, 68-34, in the Central District girls basketball sectional on Tuesday.

A 38-3 run from the middle of the first quarter through late in the second quarter powered a balanced Mechanicsburg effort. The game was tied 7-7 midway through the first period before Indian defensive pressure ultimately led to a 45-10 Mechanicsburg advantage before East Knox scored the final five points of the first half.

For the Indians (21-2), Skillings had seven steals, four rebounds, and a pair of assists. Addie DeLong (15 points) and sophomore Taylor Heizer (11) also scored in double figures for Mechanicsburg. Ella Forrest contributed nine points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists while Emily Conley tallied six points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Mechanicsburg out-rebounded the Bulldogs, 35-21 – including 19-5 on the offensive glass – while forcing 29 turnovers.

The Indians advance to host Madison-Plains on Friday at 7 p.m.

WL-S advances

DAYTON – WL-S knocked off Greenon, 42-28, in the second round of the Southwest District Division III girls basketball sectional on Tuesday.

For the Tigers (20-4), Bailey Poppe had 15 points, Chaley Wade had 11 and Megan Hollar added 9.

Fourth-seeded WL-S advances to play top-seeded Miami East on Friday at 6 p.m. at Dayton Northridge.

The Tigers lost to Miami East, 35-24, on Jan. 29.