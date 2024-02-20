PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Cinnamon the “love bug” needs a new home. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Cinnamon was found as a stray in St. Paris when she was only four months old. She was brought into PAWS Animal Shelter in late September 2021. She hated quarantine and was so happy to be done with that and to be free to run around in one of our kitten rooms. She was adopted in December 2021 by someone who adopted a kitten named Bailey from another shelter. Their owner turned both of them into PAWS in December 2023 as she said she had run into financial problems and was no longer able to keep them. They were both tested, and unfortunately Bailey tested positive for FIV (Cinnamon tested negative). Our vet wanted to quarantine Cinnamon for another 30 days and retest her to verify that she was in fact negative (she was negative for the second test as well). FIV is not easily transmitted, and some shelters don’t even separate FIV cats from others in their shelters. The fact that Cinnamon lived with Bailey for two years and never contracted FIV does support this theory. Cinnamon really didn’t like her second stint in our quarantine area, so she was delighted to finally get out! She’s a very sweet, loving cat who just wants a true forever home! She’s the first cat to greet visitors to her room. She really is a love bug!

Visit all the pets at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS