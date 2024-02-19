UYC celebrates student graduation

Pictured rom left on stage during the graduation ceremony are: Natalie Yoder, director of programs; Justin Weller, executive director; Grace Slagle, UYC Graduate; Lance Jackson, HSEP tutor; Judy Richardson, HSEP supervisor; Sherry Colvin, UYC volunteer mentor. Submitted photo Natalie Yoder (left) presents Grace Slagle with her diploma. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Urbana Youth Center (UYC) celebrated the graduation of Grace Slagle on Thursday from UYC’s High School Equivalency (HSE) Program.

She is one of two students who have earned their diploma through UYC.

The Ohio High School Equivalency Diploma is awarded to students who were not able to complete high school on a traditional track and who pass four tests with satisfactory scores in science, math, social studies, and language arts. Generally, these students are part of the “withdraw” statistic at Urbana City Schools, which currently has a four-year graduation rate of 81.8% according to the Ohio Department of Education. That correlates to approximately 15-25 students per year who do not earn their diploma in the traditional time frame. UYC serves that population by providing another path to success. The HSE diploma is recognized as equivalent to a standard high school education at more than 98% of employers and colleges according to data from the national GED Testing Service.

UYC has been operating its HSE program for nearly two years. According to the staff, the program goes far beyond core education. Natalie Yoder, director of programs at UYC, explained that “Our HSE program is designed to graduate well-rounded students who are equipped to take on life as an independent adult. To graduate our program students must accomplish self-sufficiency. Things like earning a license, securing a job, opening a bank account, and finding independent living are prerequisites to graduation.”

Ms. Slagle arrived at UYC after having spent nearly four years in high school and having attained only three of the twenty-two credits required for graduation. “My entire life changed because of the youth center. I was scared, but once I started to trust Natalie, Judy, Sherry, Mr. Jackson, and Justin, things got a lot better.” Ms. Slagle said. “Now I have my own apartment and have a good job here in town. I am so happy of what I have been able to accomplish.”

“We are so proud of Grace. Our community has a real challenge in front of us with the local graduation rate, but we know that programs like those at UYC can help close the gap.” Justin Weller, founder and executive director of UYC, shared. “Ultimately, we started UYC to meet the needs of local children. From safe places to hangout to nutrition and homework assistance to earning a diploma, our team works to build trust with students and connect them to the programs that set them up for a strong, productive future.”

The Urbana Youth Center has more than 700 registered student members in grades 6-12. Membership is free to the general student population and provides full access to UYC’s broad range of programs.

“There is a clear demand for our services. As a facility that operates on less than $200,000 annually, we run about as lean an operation as possible. We have just three full-time staff members, none of whom make more than $36,000 annually. Our team is fortunate to have three part-time staff and a dedicated, hard-working group of community volunteers that make our efforts possible,” Weller explained.

According to UYC’s website, UrbanaYouthCenter.org, about 98% of current operating funds come from non-governmental entities. The website provides access to UYC’s financial overview and a copy of the youth center’s current Policy & Procedure Handbook, which details operating protocol and volunteer training at UYC, amongst other policies.

“We are all about beating the odds, for our students and this community. We can’t afford to not help these children. They are the future of this community and if we pretend they don’t exist, we are just asking for more challenges and less societal productivity in the future. It’s not these students’ fault they don’t have access to the same resources as their peers, but it is our responsibility as a community to make sure they are given the opportunity to succeed,” Weller shared.

“Grace is a perfect example of what hard work and commitment can make possible. When systems become flexible and creative, and when communities work together to face challenges head on, there’s a world of possibilities to make sure the next ‘Grace’ can have the same opportunity for success. To accomplish that, we must put the children first, always,” Weller concluded.

Info from Urbana Youth Center