League of Women Voters forms local group

The League of Women Voters is forming a local group in the Urbana area.

An organizational meeting will be held Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Library in the large meeting room.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Everyone is welcome to participate regardless of partisan affiliation or gender.