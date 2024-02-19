Melvin seeks re-election

Melvin

Editor’s note: Both Republican candidates for Champaign County Sheriff were invited to answer questions about their candidacy for the March 19 primary election.

Sheriff Matthew R. Melvin

I am a lifelong resident of Champaign County. Upon graduating from Urbana High School, I knew that I wanted to remain, and raise a family in the community where I grew up. Additionally, I knew that I wanted to serve and protect our community, and help preserve the way of life that makes our county so special. I quickly concluded that the best way to serve, was to pursue a career in law enforcement. After earning a Criminal Justice Degree from Clark State College, I began my career with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout the past 28 years, I’ve worked and lead in all divisions of the Office. Each position and rank were earned, not awarded; and only after hard work and professional performance. In 2012, I was given the honor of becoming your Champaign County Sheriff; where it has been, and continues to be my privilege to serve.

What are the strengths both inside the sheriff’s office and within the community to be maximized by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office?

The strength of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office comes from the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting their community and from the citizens who support us as we perform those duties and enforce the laws that we are sworn to uphold. Our deputies are actively involved in community service. These men and women serve not only as law enforcement professionals, but also as mentors, coaches, athletes, and advisors for schools, churches, agricultural, civic, fraternal, and charitable organizations. They take pride in the uniform they wear and satisfaction in keeping our society safe, and holding accountable, those who are responsible for committing crime. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to serving the residents of Champaign County with the highest level of professionalism and respect. Tasked with observing the constitutional rights of all citizens, we dedicate ourselves to serving with compassion and integrity, while maintaining high ethical standards and equality for all. We believe that establishing and building relationships with our citizenry is paramount in maintaining community awareness and support. Knowing that we derive our authority from the people, we honor that sacred trust, working together to protect and serve all those who live, work, and visit our community.

What are the weaknesses facing local law enforcement that can be fixed or improved?

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office has faced issues with recruitment and retention of deputies. This same issue has affected virtually every other law enforcement agency throughout the United States. Attracting certified peace officers that want to establish a career with our agency and not leave for higher paying positions with larger agencies has been a past challenge. Additionally, it has been difficult to find individuals that meet our selection standards, who have an interest in pursuing a law enforcement career. Simply, it has been a recent struggle to find people that actually want to be peace officers.

In order to build and maintain relationships within our community, we have implemented a citizen “Ride Along” program. Adult community members, who pass a background check and sign the necessary waivers, partner with a deputy sheriff to experience firsthand, what their deputies encounter on a daily basis. My team works with local schools and colleges, to identify quality recruits who want a career in Champaign County. I have entered into a partnership with Clark State College to provide a means for new recruits to obtain Ohio Basic Peace Officer Training, preparing them for their career in law enforcement with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

What opportunities can be realized by the Sheriff’s Office in the future?

I have served with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office for over 28 years. When you take the “Oath of Office” to faithfully discharge the duties as a law enforcement professional, that oath you swore will never change. You will learn that people, from all walks of life, need help in many different ways. Regardless of the person, environment, or situation, good or bad, routine or extremely dangerous, it is up to you to always do your job. As to recruiting and retaining peace officers, the wages are good and will continue to increase with the continued support of our Champaign County Commissioners. Those wages, coupled with excellent insurance and other benefits and incentives, help us to provide livable means with which you can raise a family. I am very proud of my chosen profession, and increasingly happy with my career. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve our community and most especially to provide safety and security for the most vulnerable members of our community which I have sworn to protect.

What specific threats to operations and safety should be addressed to better serve the community?

Everything in life and law enforcement involves risk. One of the horrors facing us today are acts of active shooters. We must take a different look at the places we formerly considered “Safe.” Our schools, offices, shopping centers, houses of worship, sporting and recreational facilities must be considered possible threat areas. In preparation, we develop and implement safety and security plans, conduct specialized training and drills for employees, students and citizens; creating security countermeasures, making these venues “harder targets” so evildoers do not consider our community and citizens easy prey. Additionally, we as law enforcement officers must properly equip and train for these types of incidents, in order to be best prepared, if called upon to mitigate, engage, or neutralize any threat to our community.

There will always be crime. We face risk each day, whether it is approaching a car on a traffic stop, responding to an incident of domestic violence, or answering a call of an active shooting. The best way to properly prepare for these threats is to train and communicate. That is why my deputies receive continuous training, incorporating best practices, to better prepare us for the unknown. It is imperative that we maintain communication by keeping an open dialog with our citizens, especially within our schools, businesses and places of worship. Working together as a community makes us stronger and safer.

What are your thoughts on the new landscape for legalized marijuana in Ohio?

The Deputies of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office will comply and enforce the new marijuana laws in the State of Ohio, just as we enforce OVI laws. We will follow the law as written in order to protect the motoring public and citizens of our county.

Closing statement

As Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the county, I continue to meet and exceed all mandated Ohio Sheriff training requirements. Training is imperative, however, it is no substitute for actual experience and applying training in real world situations. I am the only candidate that has devoted an entire career to the citizens of Champaign County. I have proven and verifiable experience as an effective, efficient peace officer and leader. I repeatedly operate within the budget provided by our Board of County Commissioners; returning any unused funds to the county, maintaining good stewardship of our county tax dollars. As Americans, our freedoms are priceless; as your Sheriff, I am charged with upholding your constitutional rights, while providing premium law enforcement services, with compassion, integrity, and service.