WL-S’s Ava Johnson shoots over the Triad defense during the Division III sectional at Dayton Northridge Thursday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

DAYTON – WL-S rallied to beat Triad, 43-22, in the Division III girls basketball sectional Thursday night.

For the Tigers (19-4), Maddie McGill and Maddie Cole each had 9 points and Ava Astorino added 8.

For the Cardinals (6-17), Emma Ferguson had 11 points and Mia LeMay added 6 rebounds.

WL-S advances to play either Greeneview or Greenon on Feb. 20 at 7:15 p.m. at Dayton Northridge.