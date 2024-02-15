Graham girls win sectional bowling title

DAYTON – The Graham, Urbana and WL-S girls bowling teams each qualified for the district tournament after placing in the top 12 at the Division II sectional on Thursday.

Graham won the sectional with a 3,583, Urbana was seventh with a 3,176 and WL-S was 11th with a 2,964.

For Graham, Mackenzie Clark had a 565, Maddy Murphy a 522 and Kailey Dowty a 513.

For UHS, Jazmyn Scott won the sectional title by a pin with a 606, Emily Fisher had a 464 and Mallory Stokes a 428.

For WL-S, Sadie Paul had a 503, Lillian Gearheart a 472 and Elli Ullery a 469.