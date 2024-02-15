Downsize Farm founder leaves legacy of community service

Custer

One of the co-founders of a local service to enrich the lives of children with developmental disabilities passed away this week.

Bob Custer, along with his wife, opened the doors of Downsize Farm on Parkview Road near Woodstock in 2006. Bob and Midge had moved to Champaign County from the dairylands of Wisconsin in 1989 to serve as pastor at Jenkins Chapel, bringing along a well cultivated desire to grow things, according to Bob’s obituary. After the birth of their son Levi, Bob and Midge responded to an inner desire to deepen their roots in the area and follow God’s direction to be more involved in the needs of individuals with disabilities and their families.

Like other families that prayerfully appealed for answers to the unique demands of raising kids with developmental disabilities, Downsize Farm was the place for their two sons, Levi and Eric, to look at life through the distinct trademark eyes of Down Syndrome (Down’s-eyes).

Bob wrote the Downsize Farm Mission, “to be a path and a partner, of help and of hope, to live purposeful and productive lives.” Bob and Midge retired from Downsize Farm in 2020, but Bob continued to find ways to continue that mission within the community. Bob called this period of his life “refirement,” and kept the constant momentum to make a difference in the lives of everyone around him. He found passion in his newly-appointed seat as the chair of Champaign Hope 4 Good.

“We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Custer. Bob was a man who cared deeply about the well-being of his colleagues, friends and family,” said Leigh Anne Wenning, superintendent of the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “Whether it was providing services for people with disabilities or just helping out a community member, Bob was there to serve others. The lack of his presence will be felt in our community. Bob will be greatly missed, but his work as a visionary in founding Downsize Farm and the wisdom he shared will continue to touch the lives of many for years to come.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 in the Urbana Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Mike McKenzie officiating. A celebration luncheon to follow. Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1:55 p.m.

An obituary is included inside today’s edition.