Virtual meeting on mental illness and the criminal justice population Feb. 28

Submitted story

The Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board (MHDAS) of Logan & Champaign Counties and the Champaign County Stepping Up presents Stepping Up Ohio Countywide Meeting, taking place virtually on February 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featuring presentations on mental illness and the criminal justice population.

Champaign County is proud to bring the Stepping Up Ohio team to Champaign County for the first time. The meeting will provide updates on the work Champaign County has done since becoming a Stepping Up county and be a chance for state partners to share information about resources available to Champaign County.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Contact the Champaign County Stepping Coordinator at [email protected] for registration information. For more information about Stepping Up Ohio, visit https://mha.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/mha/community-partners/criminal-justice/stepping-up-initiative/stepping-up-initiative or email Evelyn Stratton at [email protected]. To learn more about the Stepping Up initiative in this community, contact Sarah Ferugson at [email protected].

Directed by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Lundberg Stratton (retired) along with other state and county leaders, Stepping Up Ohio is supported by the CSG Justice Center and is generously funded by Peg’s Foundation.

Info from Logan/Champaign County MHDAS