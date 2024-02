Greenon beat WL-S, 2,604-2,426, in OHC boys bowling on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Adam Jennings had a 170-220 390, Kaden Francis a 199-183 382 and Tucker Searles a 172-171 343.

Greenon won the girls match, 2,306-2,074.

For the Tigers, Lillian Gearheart had a 175-163 338, Payton Lightner a 154-166 320 and Sadie Paul a 154-143 297.