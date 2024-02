WL-S’s Lilly Weaver shoots over Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Skillings on Thursday at WL-S. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Lilly Weaver scored a game-high 16 points as WL-S held off Mechanicsburg, 39-36, in OHC girls basketball Thursday night.

For the Tigers (18-3, 14-2), Ava Astorino had 11 points.

For the Indians (19-2, 15-1), Olivia Skillings had 12 points and Addie DeLong added 11.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee game, 38-29. For the Tigers, Maddie McGill had 16 points.