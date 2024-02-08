WL-S SENIORS OF MONTH

Wall Submitted photo Hull Submitted photo

February Seniors of the Month for West Liberty-Salem Schools:

Veronica Wall

Parents: John and Danielle Wall

School Activities and Awards:

Color Guard, NHS, LINK Crew, Key Club, Spanish Club, and Science Olympiad.

I am also co-valedictorian of the senior class.

If I were principal for a day:

I would focus on making sure that every student has the opportunity to excel in their own talents, and be celebrated for those talents, whether it be sports, arts, or academics.

Favorite school memory:

Football games on Friday nights.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: All of my teachers and both of my parents.

Because: They have all dedicated their careers to helping educate the future generations and helped me immensely throughout my high school journey. My parents have also always provided a listening ear and guided me through the ups and downs of life, which I will always be grateful for.

Lately, I have been reading:

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins and “1984” by George Orwell.

My advice to parents:

Encourage your kids to always put forth their best effort, but also teach them that they’re allowed to relax and give themselves breaks.

My biggest regret:

Putting too much pressure and stress on myself to the point of burnout each year.

Next year I will be:

Studying aerospace engineering at either Rochester Institute of Technology, Purdue, Case Western, or Embry-Riddle.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

Peyton Hull

West Liberty-Salem

Parents: Matt and Michelle Hull

School Activities and Awards:

Baseball and football and Link Crew

If I were principal for a day:

I would cancel school.

Favorite school memory:

Lunch with all my friends.

People who have been an inspiration to me include:

My family and friends

Because: they motivate me to be the best version of myself.

Lately, I have been reading: the book “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins.

My advice to parents: always be supportive and help your kids achieve their dreams and goals.

My biggest regret: is taking my childhood for granted because it flew by.

Next year I will be: an electrician.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal