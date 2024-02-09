Springfield man dies in auto crash

On Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at approximately 6:06 p.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call regarding a two- vehicle injury traffic crash that had just occurred on Valley Pike at Storms Creek Road in Mad River Township, Champaign County.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and German Township Fire/EMS were immediately sent to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 2007 Lexus, silver in color, being operated by George “Pete” Winnenberg, 82, of Springfield, Ohio, had been travelling northbound on Upper Valley Pike just south of the intersection of Storms Creek Road/County Line Road.

Upon approaching the intersection, a 2010 Ford Edge, white in color, being operated by Walter J. Woomer, 42, of St. Paris, Ohio, was travelling southbound on Valley Pike at Storms Creek Road.

Upon approaching the intersection, the driver of the 2010 Ford Edge initiated a left hand (eastbound) turn toward County Line Road; at that time he was struck by the northbound 2007 Lexus.

The Lexus spun off the east side of the roadway and came to rest in a field. The Ford Edge remained on the roadway. The driver of the Ford Edge and his passenger, a juvenile male, did not require transport to the hospital.

Winnenberg was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office

Submitted by Champaign County Sheriff’s Office