Mechanicsburg nips Triad in boys hoops

Mechanicsburg’s Lane Poland drives to the basket and scores against visiting Triad Tuesday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg nipped Triad, 49-46, in OHC boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Indians are now 3-15, 3-12 while the Cardinals drop to 4-15, 3-12.

Graham falls

XENIA – Legacy Christian beat Graham, 52-37, in non-league boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Falcons (5-13) host Ben Logan Friday night.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade boys defeated West Jefferson, 35-32, to advance to the OHC tournament championship game. For the Tigers, Brandel Sullivan had 23 points.

The WL-S 8th grade boys beat Triad, 59-13, to advance to the OHC tournament championship game. For the Tigers, Ezekiel Longshore had 14 points, Asher Cole had 12 points and Brayan Gullett added 10.

The Urbana 7th grade boys upended Kenton Ridge, 50-27. For UJHS, Tate Lantz had 11 points and Carter Houseman added 9.

Kenton Ridge won the 8th grade boys game, 40-29. Roman Swain had 14 points for Urbana.