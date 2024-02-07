Girl Scout cookies for sale

Submitted story

“It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time” and once again the troops in Champaign County will be selling cookies on

the following dates, times and places listed below. Please support our girls as they work to achieve their

personal and troop goals. The money that is earned by each troop is used toward meeting activities,

badge work, field trips, camping and having “good clean fun” as they make new friends and interact with

old ones.

This year all cookies are $6 a box and in addition to the old stand-bys there will be a new cookie Toast

Yay a French Toast inspired cookie.

Please visit our troops at the following locations:

In Urbana at First Central National Bank 1754 E US Hwy 36 Urbana

February 17 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

February 24 12:00 noon – 4:00 PM

March 2 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

March 9 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

March 16 10:00 Am – 4:00 PM

In Urbana at the County Administration Building 1512 S US Hwy 68

February 17 12:00 noon – 4:00 PM

February 24 12:00 noon – 4 PM

March 2 12:00 noon – 4:00 PM

March 9 12:00 noon – 2:00 PM

March 16 12:00 noon – 4:00 PM

Info from Girl Scouts