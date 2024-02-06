Team Champ swimmers compete

Team Champ swimmers from West Liberty-Salem, Triad and Mechanicsburg competed in the Metro Buckeye Conference, Ohio Heritage Conference and Three Rivers Conference Swim Invitational on Saturday.

Earning top three finishes and medaling were Triad’s Grayden Edwards finishing first in the 200 Freestyle (7 points) and second in the 500 Freestyle (5 points). He set school-record times in both races. Mechanicsburg’s Emma Moore took third place in the 200 Individual Medley (4 points). Moore also competed in the 100 Butterfly taking 5th place (2 points)

Other results included the West Liberty-Salem girls swimmers:

200 Medley Relay team of Addison McAuley, Lilly Smith, Lydia Schmidt, and Laney Craig 8th (time of 2:33.95)

200 Freestyle – Addison McAuley 16th (time of 3:01.39)

50 Freestyle – Lydia Schmidt 11th (time of 31.39), Laney Craig 20th (35.82), and Alexandra Schmidt 30th (41.71)

100 Freestyle – Lilly Smith 4th (3 points) new school record time of 1:04.75 and Lydia Schmidt 9th (time of 1:11.15)

500 Freestyle – Laney Craig 14th (time of 7:59.78)

200 Freestyle Relay team of Lydia Schmidt, Addison McAuley, Alexandra Schmidt, and Lilly Smith 8th (time of 2:19.78)

100 Backstroke – Addison McAuley 8th (time of 1:33.48) and Alexandra Schmidt 18th (2:01.65)

100 Breaststroke – Lilly Smith 6th (1 point) school record time of 1:22.98

WL-S’s girls team finished 12th and Mechanicsburg was 10th. In the boys competition, Triad finished 9th.