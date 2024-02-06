UHS DECA students advance to state competition

By Thomas Russell, UHS DECA Advisor
31 of 46 Urbana High School DECA members punched their ticket to the Ohio
DECA State Career Development Conference on January 31, 2024. UHS DECA
students competed in their District 4 Competition along with students from
Northmont, Kettering Fairmont, Centerville, Beavercreek, Edgewood, and
Fairborn High Schools.
Students will travel to Columbus on March 8-9 to compete amongst Ohio’s
best DECA students. In order for students to qualify for the competition,
students had to place within the top 3 or top 4 of their events. Events consist
of students taking a 100 question test and delivering a prepared presentation
or solving a case study scenario.
The following students qualified for the Ohio DECA State Career
Development Conference:
First Place
Michael Holland & Kayden Jacobs – Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team
Decision Making
Peyton Mounce & Reyse Wilson – Buying & Merchandising Team Decision
Making
Lyza Forson & Kenadi McKee – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event
Bryce Stambaugh – Restaurant & Food Service Management Series
Hayden Kelley – Retail Merchandising Series
Second Place
Tate Armstrong & Jaden Hopkins – Marketing Management Team Decision
Making
Will Donahoe & Breyden Webb – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making
Amyah Green & Bella Talebi – Integrated Marketing Campaign
Carmine Lantz – Automotive Services Marketing Series
Xavier Snyder – Accounting Applications Series
Krish Patel – Entrepreneurship Series
Layne Settle – Business Services Marketing Series
Third Place
Lauren Hoskins – Marketing Communications Series
Aiden Bradshaw – Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series
George Bender – Food Marketing Series
Salomon Severiano – Hotel & Lodging Management Series
Other Qualifiers
Paige Arnett & Stella Johnson – Financial Literacy Project
Lauren Shelpman & Preston Wisma – Community Giving Project
Arianna Souders & Catie Timm – Community Awareness Project
Henry Harrigan & Isaac Johnson – Sales Project
Joe Lightle – Business Growth Plan
Wisma Up For Ohio DECA State Officer Team Election
On February 3, UHS DECA member Preston Wisma participated in the
screening process to become an Ohio DECA State officer. Wisma was given a
50 question test over Ohio DECA history and facts, prepared a 2 minute
speech, conducted an interview, and performed a 1 page cold script read.
Wisma placed amongst the top 10 for the position and will move on to the
next and final round of the process. At the Ohio DECA State CDC on March 8,
Wisma will campaign himself to other Ohio DECA members. This will include
a 3 minute speech to all voting members, a Q&A session, and a 30-minute
campaigning window.
In attempting to do so, Wisma hopes to become the first State Officer for a
CTSO from UHS in years. Ohio DECA State Officers are responsible for leading
Ohio DECA’s 5,000+ members, network with members across the globe, meet
with industry leaders, and advocate for Career and Technical Education in the
state of Ohio