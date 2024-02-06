PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Peaches is a domestic short hair kitty who needs a home.

PAWS Animal Shelter

My name is Peaches and I am a domestic short hair kitty who would love to come home with you. I have been at the shelter for a while, and I would require an experienced cat person to adopt me. I don’t get along well with some other cats, I used to be pretty moody and would scratch people with no warning. I’ve gotten much, much better, and I now enjoy being petted. If I had my own home and a patient person to play with me and redirect my energy, I would be a good kitty.

Please come and meet me … I’ll wait for YOU at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS