Indians clinch OHC North title in girls hoops

Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong drives to the basket against visiting Cedarville Monday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – On senior night, all four Mechanicsburg seniors scored in double figures and contributed strong floor games as MHS defeated Cedarville, 67-31, in OHC girls basketball on Monday.

The victory gave Mechanicsburg its third consecutive outright OHC North Division championship and its fourth in the last five seasons.

Mechanicsburg (19-1, 15-0) raced out to a 21-3 lead to open the game and led 50-16 at halftime.

For the game, Mechanicsburg shot 58 percent from the floor (26 of 45), out-rebounded Cedarville 31-17 and forced 19 turnovers.

Emily Conley scored 19 points to lead MHS to go along with six rebounds, four assists and four steals, Ella Forrest scored 16 points while totaling five rebounds, three assists and three steals, Addie DeLong tallied 14 points, two assists and two steals and Olivia Skillings added 10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Ben Logan defeated Triad, 54-34, in non-league girls basketball Monday night.

For the Cardinals (7-15), Emma Ferguson had 16 points, Abbey Overfield had 9 points and 6 rebounds, Ashlyn McCoy had 11 rebounds and Mia LeMay added 8 rebounds.

Ben Logan won the two-quarter jayvee game, 26-25. For the Cardinals, Gracie Martin had 12 points and Jazz Ford added 12 points and 6 rebounds.