Convicted felon arrested trying to buy firearms

On Jan. 29 at approximately 6 p.m., detectives and deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office concluded an investigation into a known convicted felon unlawfully possessing multiple firearms.

During the course of the investigation, sheriff’s deputies learned that the suspect, Patrick J. Goshe, age 57 of 4119 W. U.S. Route 36, rural Urbana (Westville), was attempting to gain possession of several firearms that were located at an address within Champaign County. The address listed for the incident is Millerstown Road at Eris Road in rural Urbana, Mad River Township.

Deputies and investigators were able to confirm that Goshe was in fact trying to obtain the firearms, the possession of which is illegal, since Goshe is a convicted felon and currently under indictment in Champaign County for felony drug charges.

On Jan. 29, investigators conducted a controlled operation where Goshe took possession of the firearms. Immediately after Goshe took possession of the firearms, deputies and detectives conducted a traffic stop of a 2001 Ford pick-up truck, black in color, that contained Goshe and one additional male subject. At that time, investigators located six total firearms in Goshe’s possession: five long guns and one handgun.

Goshe was taken into custody and transported to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. The firearms were confiscated as contraband and placed in evidence. The other male subject accompanying Goshe was released.

Goshe was charged with six counts of having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree. He was placed in the Tri-County Jail. This case will be presented to the Champaign County Grand Jury.

Info from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office