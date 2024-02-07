Mechanicsburg splits with J. Alder in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team defeated Jonathan Alder, 2,396-2,093, in non-league bowling on Wednesday.

The Indians were led by Hannah Dingledine, who rolled a 381 with games of 189, 192.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Kendall Rausch had a 203-177 for a 380, Faith Ford a 170-199 for a 369, McKenzi Picklesimer a 177-141 for a 318 and Gwen Westfall a 126,-175 for a 301.

The Indians won won the girls jayvee match, 1,377-1,037. The Indians were led by Haley Alty, who rolled a 276 with games of 164, 112 and Keelyn McGhee, who rolled a 266 with games of 126, 140.

Jonathan Alder won the boys match, 2,625-2,508.