Mechanicsburg pharmacy closes doors

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – Monday was the last day of business for the Happy Druggist Pharmacy located at 26 South Main in Mechanicsburg.

Employees were informed of the closure on Thursday morning, and customers began to be informed after that.

Joe Craft, owner of the Happy Druggist Pharmacy in Mechanicsburg as well as the Happy Druggists in Columbus and West Jefferson and the Plain City Druggist, sold the four stores to Walgreens. A contract was signed on Wednesday, and Craft was able to start informing his employees at that point.

All records from the Happy Druggist will be transferred to Walgreens pharmacy. Customers who wish to fill their prescriptions elsewhere should contact the new pharmacy and request their prescriptions be transferred. Customers can also call Walgreens for more information on their prescriptions.

Laura Daniels, manager at the Mechanicsburg Happy Druggist for the past two years, shared her concern for their many local customers who rely on quick delivery.

She stated that on average they have between 10 and 20 stops a day for deliveries. Daniels was emotional as she said: “I will miss everybody.”

Mechanicsburg has had a pharmacy located at 26 S. Main St. since 1971. It was formerly named the “Village Pharmacy.” According to Craft, the Happy Druggist in Mechanicsburg filled approximately 34,000 prescriptions a year.

Craft and his wife, Robin, are both pharmacists and owners of the four pharmacies that were sold. The Crafts started the Plain City Druggist from scratch in 1999, and the three Happy Druggist locations in Mechanicsburg, West Jefferson and on Karl Road in Columbus. They have owned the store in Mechanicsburg since 2019.

Craft said: “I would like to thank all of our loyal patients and I will have important advocacy information for them coming soon.”

Mechanicsburg Mayor Jason Adelsberger said: “I was saddened to learn that the pharmacy in the village will be closing its doors. Small businesses are vital to a community’s identity. I wish them well in future endeavors and I’m confident Mechanicsburg will continue to support locally-owned business.”

