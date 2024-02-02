Tigers, Indians, ’Climbers, Cardinals earn wins

WEST LIBERTY – Taran Logwood poured in 18 points as WL-S defeated Northeastern, 68-48, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.
For the Tigers (15-4, 14-1), Brevin Louden had 14 points and Miles Hostetler added 13.
WL-S won the jayvee game, 57-20. For the Tigers, Troy Christison, Garrett Wallen and Elijah Christison each had 12 points.
WL-S won the 9th grade game, 31-7. For the Tigers, Braden Hershberger had 8 points.
The WL-S varsity team will host Fairbanks next Friday night in a key OHC North Division matchup.
Indians win
WEST JEFFERSON – Mechanicsburg beat West Jefferson, 56-43, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.
The Indians led, 22-11, at the half.
Mechanicsburg is now 2-15, 2-12.
UHS prevails
Urbana knocked off visiting Tecumseh, 64-41, in CBC/KTD boys basketball Friday night.
UHS led, 25-15, at the half.
The Hillclimbers are now 10-6, 6-2.
Triad wins
NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad stunned Fairbanks, 50-49, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.
The score was tied, 31-31, at the half.
The Cardinals are now 4-13, 3-10 while Fairbanks drops to 16-4, 12-2.