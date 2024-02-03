PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Harly is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Harly and I am a 1-year-old German Shepherd Mix girl. I weigh 60 pounds. I was a found as a stray and taken in by a couple, but due to the landlord contract they were not allowed to keep me. I am now here at Barely Used Pets looking for my new forever home. I was either born with a bad ankle or it was broken at some point in my past, but it does not bother me at all now. I am friendly, gentle, playful and athletic. They tell me I am brave, curious and a smart girl! Please come and see me so we can be a family!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets