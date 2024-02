Indians sweep Greeneview in bowling

Mechanicsburg knocked off Greeneview, 2,108,-1,482, in OHC boys bowling on Thursday.

For the Indians, Aaron Adams had a 151-161 312 and Benjamin Howard a 148-130 278.

Mechanicsburg won the girls match, 2,167-1,335.

For the Indians, Hannah Dingledine had a 168-185 353, Faith Ford a 157-183 340 and Gwen Westfall a 154-157 311.

UHS splits with KR

Kenton Ridge beat Urbana, 3,050-2,983, in CBC boys bowling on Thursday.

For the Hillclimbers, Draden Belt had a 228-256 484, Kohldon Belt a 223-211 434 and Logan Dale a 169-257 426.

Urbana won the girls match, 2,747-2,474.

For the Hillclimbers, Emily Fisher had a 247-259 506, Jazmyn Scott a 257-184 441 and Lauren Turner a 190-206 396.