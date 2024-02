WEST LIBERTY – Lilly Weaver scored a team-high 16 points as WL-S defeated Jonathan Alder, 53-37, in non-league girls basketball on Thursday.

For the Tigers (16-3), Ava Astorino had 14 points.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 43-41. Maddie McGill had 24 points for WL-S.

JH basketball

Northeastern nipped WL-S, 23-22, in the second round of the OHC 7th grade girls basketball tournament.

For the Tigers (7-8), Karlee Lucas had 8 points.