Miami East tops WL-S in girls hoops

WEST LIBERTY – Unbeaten Miami East upended WL-S, 35-24, in non-league girls basketball on Monday.

For the Tigers (15-3), Ava Astorino had 11 points.

Miami East won the jayvee game, 36-22. Belle Sarver had 10 points for WL-S.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Greenon beat Triad, 66-47, in OHC girls basketball on Tuesday.

For the Cardinals (6-13, 3-11), Emma Ferguson had 25 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, Ashlyn McCoy had 9 points and 7 rebounds and Mia LeMay added 7 points and 7 rebounds.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade girls defeated West Jefferson, 43-7, in the OHC tournament. For WL-S (7-7), Emily King had 15 points.