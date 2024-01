The Urbana High School Cheerleaders invite you to a community send-off on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

The cheerleaders – who recently qualified for nationals – will perform after the varsity game.

The varsity game is anticipated to start at 7:30 p.m. with it ending at approximately 9 p.m. or shortly after.

It is because of great community support that the cheerleaders’ dream of going to compete at the UCA High School National Cheer Competition came true.