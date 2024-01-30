WL-S knocks off Triad in boys hoops

WL-S’s Taran Logwood scores against Triad at WL-S Tuesday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Taran Logwood scored a game-high 17 points as WL-S downed Triad, 50-22, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers, (14-4, 13-1), Miles Hostetler had 10 points.

For the Cardinals (3-13, 2-10), Kane Bailey had 13 points.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 58-15. For the Tigers, Elijah Christison had 16 points, Garrett Wallen had 13 and Sutton Wilcoxon added 11.

WL-S won the 9th grade game, 33-22. For the Tigers, Casey Boyer had 20 points.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade boys beat Northwestern, 44-25. Tate Lantz had 14 points and Carter Houseman had 13 for UJHS.

Urbana won the 8th grade boys game, 55-41. Drew Dixon had 15 points, Braxten Spriggs had 14 and Roman Swain added 11 for UJHS.

The WL-S 7th grade boys basketball team lost to Fairbanks, 50-29. For the Tigers, Brandel Sullivan had 12 points and Tyler Hershberger added 8.

The WL-S 8th grade boys won, 44-28. For the Tigers, Beckett Sullivan had 11 points and Liam Barger added 9.