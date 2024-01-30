Falcons sweep North Union in bowling

Graham defeated North Union, 2,900-1,972, in CBC boys bowling on Monday.

For the Falcons, Andrew Clark had a 205-261 466, Peyton Schwierking a 237-199 436 and Kole Bishop a 212-210 422.

The Falcons won the girls match, 2,549,-2,280.

For Graham, Kailey Dowty had a 173-235 408, Maddi Murphy a 179-225 404 and Grace Tyler a 147-174 321.

WL-S splits

Riverside beat WL-S, 2,513-2,475, in non-league boys bowling on Monday.

For the Tigers, Kaden Francis had a 202-185 387, Adam Jennings a 188-169 357 and Luke Thomas a 179-164 343.

WL-S won the girls match, 2,004-1,815.

For the Tigers, Lillian Gearheart had a 195-157 352, Alyssa Mueller a 155-180 335 and Payton Lightner a 136-174 310.

On Tuesday, WL-S downed Emmanuel Christian, 2,432-2,318, in non-league boys bowling.

For the Tigers, Francis had a 203-229 432, Thomas a 224-161 385 and Jennings a 156-165 321.

Emmanuel Christian won the girls match, 2,083-1,891.

For the Tigers, Mueller jad a 160-146 306, Haylee Earles a 127-166 293 and Lightner a 129-134 263.