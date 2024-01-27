Falcons, Tigers, Indians win in girls hoops

Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Skillings (pictured) scored 11 points against visiting Northeastern on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

SPRINGFIELD – Graham defeated Northwestern, 54-28, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Saturday.

The Falcons led, 27-16, at the half.

For Graham (11-7, 6-2), Bailey Britton had 14 points and Emma Yukon added 13.

WL-S wins

MILFORD CENTER – WL-S rallied to nip Fairbanks, 34-32, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

Fairbanks led, 15-11, at the half.

For the Tigers (15-2, 12-2), Chaley Wade had 10 points and Lilly Weaver and Ava Astorino each added 9.

Fairbanks won the two-quarter jayvee game, 23-12.

Indians win

MECHANICSBURG – Emily Conley (14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) and Liv Skillings (11 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals) keyed a balanced Mechanicsburg effort as the Indians beat Northeastern, 56-6, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

Mechanicsburg is now 16-1, 13-0.