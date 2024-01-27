PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Mac and I am a 6-month-old English Setter/Lab mix boy with maybe a little Dalmatian thrown in and I weigh about 50 pounds. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Mac and I am a 6-month-old English Setter/Lab Mix boy with maybe a little Dalmatian thrown in and I weigh about 50 pounds. I originally came to Barely Used Pets as a 9-week-old puppy. I was adopted but I grew larger than what the family had room for. They didn’t have a fenced yard and I was having to stay in a crate for too many hours a day. They felt it wasn’t fair to me, so here I am looking for a family that is active and has a fenced yard! I am friendly, affectionate, playful and they say I am smart. I am funny and athletic, but I am also a quiet boy. Please come and see me so we can go home together!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets