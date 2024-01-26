Local FFA going international The team consists of Ella Conley, Faith Ford, Kaitlynn Haynes and Lilly Marsh. They are coached by Cole Riddle. Submitted photo

By Dave Case

On Fertile Ground

Welcome to a special mid-month edition of “On Fertile Ground.”

This article will focus on livestock and the word soil won’t be mentioned.

Have you heard that one of our local high schools’ FFA’s Dairy Judging teams got 2nd Nationally and has been invited to the International Royal Highland Contest in Scotland this June 2024? An amazing achievement!

Very exciting and a job well done for Mechanicsburg’s FFA Judging Team consisting of Ella Conley, Faith Ford, Kaitlynn Haynes and Lilly Marsh. They are coached by Mr. Cole Riddle.

The team, besides competing, will also get to tour Scottish and Irish dairies. The tour will allow them to gain first-hand knowledge of the international dairy industry. The experience will be particularly valuable as they aspire to compete at the collegiate level after high school.

Lilly Marsh is already enrolled at Ohio State and is majoring in Animal Science.

How about joining me with a donation to help this team this team compete in this once-in-a-lifetime trip. The trip cost is $4,500 per team member. Let’s get behind them and support Champaign County.

Mail any sized donation you can to:

Mechanicsburg FFA

60 High Street

Mechanicsburg, OH 43044

Stay warm and stay well friends!

Till next month, have a great rest of January!

Question or comments? Email me at [email protected].

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Dave Case majored in Agronomy and Ag Econ with an emphasis in Weed Science. Dave’s career spanned Champaign Landmark, Crow’s Hybrid Corn Company and 30 years with Bayer CropScience. In 2018, Case formed Case Ag Consulting LLC. He is a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Agricultural Fraternity. He is on the Board of Directors of the Agribusiness Association of Kentucky, Chairman of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Educational Trust Foundation and Secretary of the Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni Board. He is on the Board of Directors of the Champaign Family YMCA, Champaign County Historical Society Agricultural Capital Campaign Committee and is a Trustee for the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Dave and his wife Dorothy live on a small farm south of Urbana where they raise goats, cattle, chickens and various crops and they donate all profits to Pancreatic Cancer Research. Dave can be reached at [email protected].