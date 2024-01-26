Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

_____

Friday, January 26

Gloria Theatre: Anyone But You (rated R), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 27

Gloria Theatre: Anyone But You (rated R), 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 28

Champaign County Historical Society: annual membership meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Immediately following the meeting, Darrell Heckman will present a program discussing the Aleutian Islands and their connection to Champaign County during World War II. The meeting and the program will be at the Champaign County Historical Society.

Gloria Theatre: Anyone But You (rated R), 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, January 29

Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union community blood drive: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1121 North Main St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Tuesday, January 30

Sculptor John Quincy Adams Ward: will be the subject of a presentation by sculptor Mike Major at the Champaign County Arts Council and Mike’s studio, 119 North Main Street at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Monday, February 5

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: meeting at 9 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio.

Wednesday, February 7

Mechanicsburg Public Library Policy Committee: will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the library meeting room to discuss library policies

Monday, February 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Tuesday, February 13

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 East state Route 29, Urbana. The program will be given by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on the topic of Fraud. Please have your reservation for the $15 catered lunch to Ruth by February 9 at 937-605-3105.

Monday, February 19

DAR meeting: 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Presentation of annual essay and good citizen awards to area students. All members should bring a dessert to share.

Friday, February 22

Gloria Theatre live performance: Celtic Angels Ireland, 7:30 p.m.