WL-S tops Mechanicsburg in boys hoops; UHS falls

WL-S’s Miles Hostetler drives through the Mechanicsburg defense Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Taran Logwood scored a game-high 18 points as West Liberty-Salem defeated Mechanicsburg, 62-43, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

WL-S led, 31-22, at the half.

For the Tigers (13-3, 12-1), Brevin Louden had 16 points and Miles Hostetler added 12.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 54-29. For the Tigers, Sutton Wilcoxon had 13 points and Elijah Christison and JJ Johnson each added 9.

UHS loses

SPRINGFIELD – Kenton Ridge beat Urbana, 67-53, in a battle for first place in the CBC/KTD in boys basketball Friday night.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 35-28, at the half.

UHS is now 9-6, 5-2 while KR is 14-3, 6-1.

Graham falls

RICHWOOD – North Union knocked off Graham, 68-31, in CBC/MRD boys basketball Friday night.

The Falcons are now 4-12, 0-7.

JH basketball

The Urbana boys 7th grade basketball team defeated London, 43-23. For UJHS, Breylon Potter and Mekhi Peterson each had 11 points and Carter Houseman added 10.

In the 8th boys grade game, Urbana lost, 52-32. Drew Dixon had 12 points and Braxten Spriggs added 10 for UJHS.

In 7th grade boys basketball, WL-S beat Mechanicsburg, 40-25. For the Tigers, Brandel Sullivan had 18 points and Eli Jones added 12.

WL-S won the 8th grade boys game, 43-25. For the Tigers, Beckett Sullivan had 15 points and Liam Barger added 10.