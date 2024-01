Urbana defeated Bellefontaine, 2,804-2,709, in CBC boys bowling on Thursday.

For the Hillclimbers, Draden Belt had a 258-214 472, Kohldon Belt a 257-213 470 and Brevan Staley a 226-204 430.

Bellefontaine won the girls match, 2,575-2,458.

For the Hillclimbers, Emily Fisher had a 177-234 411, Jazmyn Scott a 214-183 397 and Audrie Williams a 167-167 334.